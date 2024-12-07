New Delhi
Indian filmmaker Raj & DK's latest thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny has landed a nomination at the Critics Choice Awards. In the 30th edition of the awards, Shōgun took the lead in the nominations earning six nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for producer/star Hiroyuki Sanada, and Best Actress in a Drama Series for Anna Sawai.
Meanwhile, Citadel: Honey Bunny featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead earned a nomination in the Best International Series category. The show will be competing against Pachinko, Acapulco, La Maquina, The Law According to Lidia Poët, My Brilliant Friend, Senna, and Squid Game. The nomination is a significant milestone for the show which was released in November this year on Prime Video.
The Russo Brothers, who served as executive producers on the project, extended their congratulations to the team.
Here is the full list of nominations at the 30th Critics Choice Awards.
Best Drama Series
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Evil
Industry
Interview with the Vampire
The Old Man
Shogun
Slow Horses
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Antony Starr, The Boys
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Shanola Hampton – Found
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Michael Emerson, Evil
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Moeka Hoshi, Shogun
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness
Skye P. Marshall, Matlock
Anna Sawai, Pachinko
Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
English Teacher
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Somebody Somewhere
St. Denis Medical
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Asher Grodman, Ghosts
Harvey Guill, What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Stephanie Koenig, English Teacher
Patti LuPone, Agatha All Along
Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
Best Limited Series
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Masters of the Air
Mr. Bates vs the Post Office
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
We Were the Lucky Ones
Best Movie Made for Television
The Great Lillian Hall
It's What's Inside
Música
Out of My Mind
Rebel Ridge
V/H/S/Beyond
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Jessica Lange - The Great Lillian Hall
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
Phoebe-Rae Taylor - Out of My Mind
Naomi Watts - FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Hugh Grant, The Regime
Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X
Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones
Liev Schreiber, The Perfect Couple
Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Leila George, Disclaimer
Betty Gilpin, Three Women
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Foreign Language Series
Acapulco
Citadel: Honey Bunny
La Máquina
The Law According to Lidia Poët
My Brilliant Friend
Pachinko
Senna
Squid Game
Best Animated Series
Batman: Caped Crusader
Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Invincible
The Simpsons
X-Men '97
Best Talk Show
Hot Ones
The Daily Show
The Graham Norton Show
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A.
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Comedy Special
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny
Kevin James: Irregardless
Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
The Critics Choice Awards will take place on January 12, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.