Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Paatal Lok 2 was released last week and has been loved by fans and critics alike. Part 2 of the web series on Prime Video, has Ahlawat reprising his role as Delhi Police inspector Hathiram Chaudhary while Ishwak Singh plays Imran Ansari once again. The cast also includes Tilottama Shome and Merenla Imsong in key roles. The season 2 of Paatal Lok is also special as it features former Indian Idol winner Prashant Tamang as a cold-blooded assassin.

Singer-turned-actor Prashant Tamang

Tamang has had an interesting career trajectory. Born in Darjeeling in 1983, Tamang joined Kolkata Police initially following the untimely death of his father. He served as a constable in Kolkata Police and also sang in the police orchestra.



Tamang took part in Indian Idol 3 in 2007 and defeated Amit Paul that year by a significant margin and emerged as the winner of that season. He then went on a world tour and even released his debut album, Dhanyawad, which featured songs in Hindi as well as Nepali.

Tamang gave a shot at acting soon after in 2009 and began working in Nepali films. His first film was released in 2010 and was a box-office success in Nepal. He subsequently starred in a number of additional hit movies like Pardesi, Nishani and Angalo Yo Maya Ko among others.



Tamang is married to Martha, and they share a daughter, Ariah Tamang.

In Paatal Lok 2, Tamang has played the role of Daniel Lecho, a cold-blooded assassin responsible for the deaths of several key characters.

About Paatal Lok 2

In the second season, Hathiram and Ansari go to Dimapur, Nagaland in search of the individual who has killed a prominent Naga leader ahead of a crucial Naga business summit in New Delhi. Ansari and Hathiram take the help of ACP Baruah (Shome) to crack the case, which leads to the unravelling of multiple secrets.

WION's review of Paatal Lok 2

In her review, WION's Shomini Sen wrote, "The series, 8 episodes, each being 45 minutes long, weaves a story that begins in Delhi and takes off in Dimapur and its outskirts. A lot of local artists are cast in pivotal roles, giving the plot the authenticity it needs. The narrative never loses focus from the main plot, even though it tells a lot of subplots focussing on other characters, even as Chaudhary and Ansari hunt for the killer. "

