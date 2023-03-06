Indian dancer Savitha Sastry releases second film in Families trilogy, celebrating life and unity

Indian dancer and choreographer Savitha Sastry released the second film in the Families Short Film trilogy. Titled Filter Coffee aur Masala Chai, the film is directed by AK Srikanth. The duo’s first Hindi film, it is also the ninth from their production company which is known for its award-winning films like Arangetram, Descent, Beyond the Rains, Dvija, and The Colors Trilogy.



Filter Coffee aur Masala Chai is based on a short story written by Srikanth and is an allegory of the diversity and unity of India as represented by a typical Indian family. The theme celebrates the concept of a family as a unit, one that may have its share of bickering and fighting, but would come together as one when any sort of calamity strikes. The story is brought alive through a host of television and film actors and led by none other than the ‘Dancing Storyteller’ Savitha herself.



Like their previous film Arangetram, Filter Coffee aur Masala Chai, too is a breezy comedy, one that can be enjoyed by the whole family together, much as the genre made popular by stalwarts such as Amol Palekar, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, and Basu Chatterjee. The story and its uniquely quirky protagonists bring to mind the unforgettable characters from RK Narayan’s classic Malgudi series.