Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen fan girls over Salman Khan, watch their Instagram reel together

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen may have her own fan following but the sports star couldn't stop gushing as she met her favourite Bollywood star Salman Khan recently.



Nikhat even made an Instagram reel with Khan as they enacted a portion of the actor's hit song 'Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya' from the film 'Love'. The original song featured Salman Khan and actress-filmmaker Revathi.



Nikhat, like a typical fan girl, hashtagged the video as "Dream come true". The video has Nikhat romancing a visibly shy Khan as the two lip-sync the hit song. Along with the video, she wrote, "Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua (Finally, the wait is over).

Watch the video here:

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal for the country in the Women's World Championship held in May earlier this year. After Nikhat won the medal, Salman Khan wished her on Twitter. He wrote, "Congratzz on this gold Nikhat..." On seeing this Nikhat replied on Twitter, "Being a die hard fan girl, It's one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I'm so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I'll savour this moment forever in my heart."