In pics: Javicia Leslie first look as the new 'Batwoman'

New Batwoman is suited up in the new batsuit.



Javicia Leslie shared her first official look as Ryan Wilder in the new batsuit. ''Blackwoman, I mean Batwoman is here! The new re-designed Batsuit for Ryan Wilder. The Batsuit was conceptualized by Batwoman costume designer Maya Mani and created by Ocean Drive Leather, the wig created by Janice Workman and Takisha Sturdivant, and makeup styled by Cory Roberts. Shot by @ninomunoz,'' she captioned the post.



Ryan shared two pictures, which shows him in her naturally curly hair, despite the original red, straight-haired wig. The suits are fully redesigned with the new red gauntlets and the boots are made shorter.



Check out the new look here:

In the show, Ryan will also wear the Kate Kane's played by Ruby Rose suit in the first two starting episode. She will make her debut with her new suit in episode no. 3. In the show, Leslie plays Ryan Wilder, a new character in the show, who succeeds Rose’s Kate Kane to become Batwoman. The 33-year-old actress stepped into the role after Ruby Rose left the CW show in May after one season.



Earlier, Javicia shared her first look as 'Batwoman', wearing the iconic Batsuit. ''Look out, Gotham, I’m suited up and ready to go…'' Javicia captioned the first look on her Instagram. ''But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her spin on the Batsuit. @cwbatwoman''

'Batwoman' season 2 will premiere on The CW in 2021.