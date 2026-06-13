/HYBE issues apology following delayed start to BTS' Busan world tour concert

South Korean group BTS are busy with their Arirang World Tour after a hiatus of four years. The boy band are in Busan, South Korea, for two nights at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 12 and June 13. These highly anticipated shows coincided with the group's 13th debut anniversary. However, the opening night in Busan was delayed for almost an hour, and the label HYBE has issued an apology in regard to this.

HYBE issues an apology over delayed opening night in Busan for their Arirang World Tour

HYBE made an official statement through SNS issuing an apology. The statement read, “We deeply apologise to all audiences who came to watch the BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ IN BUSAN performance held today for the significant inconvenience caused by the delayed start of the performance. Although we prepared as thoroughly as possible to avoid any negligence in operations to provide a meaningful time for the audience, the main performance was delayed due to a combination of factors, including confusion in on-site guidance, bottlenecks in the fan gift distribution queue, and delays in merchandise pickup.”

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“We once again sincerely apologise for causing great disappointment and inconvenience to the audience who waited a long time to watch the performance. For the performance scheduled for the following day, we will thoroughly inspect and improve all aspects of on-site operations, including entry and gift distribution, to prevent the same congestion from occurring,” HYBE added.

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For the unversed, the venue in Busan drew attention when it had hosted the 2030 Busan World Expo Bid Commemoration Concert, the members' last performance before enlisting in the military, and the concerts are being held before their debut anniversary.

Why was the concert in Busan delayed?

The opening night concert in Busan for their Arirang World Tour faced delay as the fans experienced severe congestion and long waits due to disorganised fan gift distributions and slow merchandise pickups.

In addition, a large portion of attendees were stuck at the gates. Recognising this, BTS reportedly refused to start the concert until the majority of their audience was inside. Insufficient or unclear staff direction regarding ticketing and gate queues slowed down the entry process for tens of thousands of fans.

Where is the next stop of BTS after Busan?

After their two-day show in Busan, BTS will be heading to Europe to kick off the next leg of their Arirang World Tour, with their next performance in Madrid. The two shows will take place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium on June 26 and June 27, 2026.