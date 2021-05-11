Huma Qureshi, Zack Snyder build temporary hospital facility to fight COVID-19

Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Hollywood flick ‘Army of the Dead’ with famed director Zack Snyder. She has now joined hands with an organisation for COVID-19 relief work in Delhi and with the help of Zack, contributing towards establishing a “temporary hospital facility” to bring relief to those suffering from the disease.

Huma took to social media to make the announcement. She said, "I’ve joined hands with @savethechildren_india to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They need our help now more than ever. We are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi, that will have 100 beds along with an oxygen plant.”

She added, “The project also aims to provide medical kits to patients for treatment at home, that will include consultation with a doctor & psychosocial therapist to ensure that the patient make a full recovery. Take the pledge with me, help breath life back into Delhi.”