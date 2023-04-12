House of Dragon season 2 begins filming; set for 2024 release

Filming on the much-awaited second season of Game of Thrones prequel House of Dragon is underway. Production on the mega-budget show is on at Leavesden Studios in the UK. In a statement, showrunner Ryan Condal said, “House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

The season two cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

In addition to those attached to the show since its first season, among the new faces on board is executive producer and Emmy-winning director Alan Taylor (who was an essential part of Game of Thrones). the show. He joined the board after House of the Dragon season one’s co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik stepped down.

House of Dragon season 2 is likely to return in 2024 although no date has been set for the same. For the unversed, House of Dragon tells us the story of Westeros, 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Based on George RR Martin’s hit book Fire & Blood, House of Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen.

