Walter Koenig, who became popular for playing Pavel Chekov in Star Trek, has died at the age of 90. He took his last breath at his home in North Hollywood on Sunday, surrounded by family members.

Walter Koenig’s cause of death

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor's representative confirmed that he died of natural causes. Galactic Productions also shared the news and said, "Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world. He passed of old age at home in North Hollywood last night, surrounded by his daughter and niece."

Walter Koenig’s movies and TV shows

Koenig joined Star Trek in its second season in 1967, and took the role of Ensign Pavel Andreievich Chekov, the Russian navigator aboard the USS Enterprise.

He appeared in 36 episodes of the original series before returning to the character in the film franchise. His credits included the first six films featuring the original cast, followed by Star Trek: Generations (1994).

In a 2013 interview with the TV Academy Foundation, Koenig recalled, “I’d flip through the channels and I’d see Styrofoam rocks — they were so obviously Styrofoam — and I said, ‘This has got to be phony.’ I didn’t give it a chance."

Koenig received nominations from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films for his performances in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986).

Alongside the Star Trek universe, he was also known for playing Alfred Bester, a powerful telepathic enforcer, in the science-fiction series Babylon 5. His other screen credits included Columbo, General Hospital, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, Futurama and I Spy.

He has also contributed scripts to television shows including The Powers of Matthew Star, Family, Land of the Lost and The Incredible Hulk. He also wrote, produced and starred in the science-fiction film InAlienable (2010).

George Takei pays tribute

Koenig's Star Trek co-star George Takei paid tribute to the actor on social media, writing, "My heart is heavy. Walter Koenig, our Ensign Pavel Chekov, passed away early today. Walter and I met on the bridge of the Enterprise in the 1960s, and we stayed friends for nearly six decades. When Brad and I married in 2008, Walter stood beside us as our best man. Just last month, on Sept. 14, he turned 90, on the same day Brad and I celebrated our 18th wedding anniversary. I will always treasure that he and I shared that date."

The official Star Trek social media account also honoured Koenig, sharing photographs of the actor from the original series alongside the caption, "Rest among the stars Walter Koenig."

Koenig's personal life

Born in Chicago on September 14, 1936, Koenig grew up in Manhattan in a family of Lithuanian immigrants. He married actress Judy Levitt in 1965. Levitt also appeared in Star Trek films and Babylon 5. Their marriage lasted until her death in December 2022 at the age of 83. They had two children, Danielle and Andrew.