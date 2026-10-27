Jay-Z has been confirmed to headline one of the world's biggest sporting events, making his Super Bowl halftime show debut in 2027. The NFL, Apple Music and the rapper's entertainment company Roc Nation announced on Monday that he will headline the show during Super Bowl LXI.

The game is set to happen on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The update comes after reports suggested that the 56-year-old musician could select himself as the headline performer.

Jay-Z on Super Bowl announcement

Reacting to the news, Jay-Z said in a statement, “From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey. Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world's biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true,” as quoted by the NFL.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also welcomed the rapper's decision, saying, "For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show. When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAŸ-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him. I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”

Apple's Vice President of Music and International Content, Oliver Schusser, also expressed excitement about the announcement.

“JAŸ-Z's impact on global music culture is as profound as it is undeniable.. “We've had the privilege of working closely with him these last few years to bring some of the world's most exciting and prolific artists to the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage and we are so thrilled that he will be taking that stage himself this year. We know it's going to be an incredible show," as per the statement shared by the NFL.

Jay-Z's role in the Super Bowl halftime show

Jay-Z's Roc Nation partnered with the league in 2019 to advise on entertainment strategy and produce the halftime show.

Under Roc Nation's involvement, the halftime show has featured several prominent names from hip-hop, rap and other music genres. The company has also secured a five-year extension to continue its role through 2029.

Jay-Z is said to have played an influential part in selecting artists for the annual spectacle but has never performed during the halftime show himself.

The announcement comes at a time when he has been celebrating the anniversaries of two landmark albums: Reasonable Doubt, released in 1996, and The Blueprint, released in 2001.

While the rapper has not announced whether he will bring special guests to the halftime show, fans are speculating about the appearances of some of the biggest names in music, including His wife, Beyoncé, who has previously performed at the event.