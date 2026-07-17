/Rs 3,000 for one ticket? This is how much Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will cost you

Watching Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey may be a little heavy on your wallet. After a long wait, the film has been released across the world. It features Hollywood heavyweights like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Himesh Patel, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Jon Bernthal and others in prominent roles.

As the director has asked, the most preferred version is IMAX 70mm. But as we all know, this format does not exist in India, so audiences will have to settle for IMAX. However, watching the movie also comes with a huge price tag. With the first week of release here, let’s take a look at how costly the movie is.

The Odyssey: How costly is the movie?

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Nolan’s movie has been released, and as you go to check the tickets, the prices are quite high, with ticket prices ranging from Rs 150 to as high as Rs 2,800 and even more for premium seats. However, the seats are also available at a price of 300 to 350, but this is for a normal screen. If you want to watch the movie on IMAX, then the minimum amount that you have to shell out will be starting from Rs 800.

While on Friday, several of the first day and second shows have been booked, but the tickets that were left have been sold at the price of Rs 1500, which is for the lounger. The cost of a recliner at Imax in Mumbai will cost you Rs 2800, and the executive Rs 1800. At Phoenix Palladium, the price of recliner rows is Rs 3100.

In Delhi, the price for a recliner at PVR Select City Walk is Rs 2400, and a recliner, lounger is Rs 1350. At PVR IMAX with Laser, Priya in Delhi-NCR, ticket prices go up to Rs 2,500. In Bengaluru, the price also ranges at the cost from Rs 1000 to Rs 1,950. So watching The Odyssey will be heavy on the pocket.

What is The Odyssey about?

Nolan's Homer’s ancient Greek epic opened with great reviews from the critics and audience alike. The film has got 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the highest rating for Nolan's film.

The Odyssey movie review

WION's film critic, Shomini Sen, called Nolan crafts a visual masterpiece that strips the glory from war.