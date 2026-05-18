/Paris Jackson gets ultrasound after fans flag unusual neck appearance, shares explanation

Model, musician, actress and daughter of King of Pop Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson and Debbie Rowe recently addressed the fan concerns regarding the appearance of her neck in a social media video. Following a flurry of fan comments on her previous posts, Paris sought an ultrasound in her rehearsal studio to ensure her health was okay.

What did Paris Jackson say about her health post-ultrasound of her neck?

The 28-year-old singer got an ultrasound on her neck after fans raised concerns about her appearance on a recent Instagram post. Taking to her Instagram stories, Paris Jackson shared a video and wrote in the caption. "Getting an ultrasound to check out my lymph nodes since y’all pointed out how weird my neck looked on my last post."

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A few hours later, Paris said in a follow-up video, “A bunch of people pointed out that my neck looks f****ng weird in the last video that I posted. So I’m, like, freaking out. Like, ‘Oh, that is weird, crazy.’ I have someone come to my rehearsal studio and do an ultrasound on my throat."

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She further said, "My neck just does weird s*** when I talk. I think this is just my neck. Y'all are freaking me out, thinking there's something wrong." In a second update video, Paris said she has “the slightest amount of redness on my vocal cords, but there are no calluses.” “The reason my neck looks as weird as it does is just because I have exercised those muscles from singing for so long, and that just happens with singers. It's just more obvious in me because I am skinny,” she said.

All about Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson is the only daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. She spent her early years sheltered on the Neverland ranch, transitioning into the entertainment industry as a multifaceted artist and vocal advocate for mental health awareness.

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Transitioning into the music industry, Paris released her debut indie-folk album, Wilted, in 2020. She has continued to release singles and perform live, leaning into a moody, acoustic, and alternative sound. Paris has steadily expanded her acting resume, taking on roles in projects like Gringo, Scream: Resurrection, Sex Appeal, and American Horror Stories.