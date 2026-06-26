/Olivia Wilde looks at evolving relationships in her new directorial film The Invite

As she directed and starred in the sexy romantic comedy "The Invite," Olivia Wilde took a deep dive into discussions about relationships and how they survive -- conversations her co-stars joined with open arms.

"There was an amazing kind of collective catharsis," Wilde told AFP at the Hollywood premiere of her new film, in which she shares the screen with Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penelope Cruz.

"I think we all walked away feeling like we had gained a little bit of knowledge, a little perspective from each other, because everyone had been so vulnerable."

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"The Invite," which had its world premiere at the Sundance festival earlier this year and will be released in select US cities on Friday, tells the story of two couples at different moments in their relationships.

When the frustrated and tired Joe and Angela (Rogen and Wilde) host the charismatic Hawk and Pina (Norton and Cruz) for a dinner party, the night takes some unexpected turns.

The film is both funny and dark, and allows viewers to ponder their own relationship issues.

"It was a really great and honest examination of how relationships evolve as the people in them evolve," Rogen told AFP.

The 44-year-old actor -- coming off a banner year of awards for his Hollywood satire "The Studio" -- said relationships are always box office gold because "it's high stakes, very personal, very relatable."

- 'Really relatable' -

The cast said the film works because of its screenplay, written by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack (who also wrote 2012's "Celeste & Jesse Forever").

The movie was inspired by the work of Spanish director Cesc Gay, who wrote the play "The Neighbors from Upstairs," which was made into the Spanish-language film "Sentimental" in 2020.

Jones, also known for acting in "Parks and Recreation," said the film clicks "even though we're talking about very dysfunctional people and dysfunctional relationships" -- or maybe even because of that fact.

"We tried to layer things into those relationships that didn't feel only dramatic, but also really relatable to anybody who's been in a long-term relationship, and I think people see themselves in it," she said.

The script attracted Cruz to the project. The Spanish Oscar winner said she could not stop laughing when she first read it.

"I'm always looking for smart comedies, comedies that move you -- which is a genre that isn't the easiest for sure," she told AFP.

Beyond offering audiences a good laugh, the 42-year-old Wilde -- in her third directorial effort -- wanted to convey some life lessons.

For starters, relationships change, just like the people in them, and both parties need to accept those changes if the relationship enters a new phase.

"Also the movie is saying sometimes it's better not to stay in the relationship," said Wilde, who has two children with her ex, actor Jason Sudeikis, and dated singer Harry Styles.

"You have to take responsibility for your happiness and never stay out of resentment or inertia or acceptance," she said.