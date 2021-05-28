Zack Snyder reveals his backup choice for Batman if Ben Affleck said 'no'

Zack Synder always had a plan B.



Synder who cast Ben Affleck as the caped crusader in 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', is revealing the backup plan he had back then about the Dark Knight role if Ben turned down the role.



During a conversation with MTV’s Josh Horowitz for his 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, the director was asked about whether he had a backup in case Affleck said no.



Synder revealed that he Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts, who is known for the movie 'Far From the Madding Crowd' opposite Carey Mulligan and 2012's 'Rust and Bone' opposite Marion Cotillard.

"I was talking to him a lot about it," the Army of the Dead helmer said. "He never got in the suit," Snyder said, "but I did do a bunch of mockups of him, because Ben was on the fence, you know. And I don't blame him. Everyone should be on the fence when you're asked, 'Do you want to play Batman?"



Affleck ended up with the role, however, he announced that he was retiring as Batman following the troubled production of the original 'Justice League' film.

Despite all that, Ben will appear in the upcoming 'The Flash' movie and also returned for reshoots for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'.