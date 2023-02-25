'Wish people would listen to her': Luna Lovegood Evanna Lynch lends support to JK Rowling in anti-trans row

Irish actress Evanna Lynch, who played the role of dreamy and free-spirited young witch Lune Lovegood in Harry Potter movies, has opened up about the anti-trans controversy surrounding JK Rowling. Rowling, who is the creator of the Wizarding World franchise, has earned the ire of members of the trans community and activists after she made statements on her blog and Twitter handle that many deemed offensive. She has argued that gender identity contravenes biological sex. In a tweet, "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.”

What did Evanna Lynch say about JK Rowling?

Now, in an interview with The Telegraph, Lovegood said she feels Rowling has "always been to advocate for the most vulnerable members of society. The problem is that there’s a disagreement over who’s the most vulnerable. I do wish people would just give her more grace and listen to her.”

After Rowling's alleged anti-trans statements, Lovegood had tweeted that it's irresponsible for Rowling to "discuss such a delicate topic over Twitter through fragmented thoughts and I wish Jo wouldn’t. That said, as a friend and admirer of Jo I can’t forget what a generous and loving person she is.”

Recalling the tweet and the ensuing backlash that forced her to delete her Twitter account she said, “I was very naive when I was dragged into that conversation. I didn’t even know there were two sides. I had a view of, like, good and bad. I do have compassion for both sides of the argument. I know what it was like to be a teenager who hated my body so much I wanted to crawl out of my skin, so I have great compassion for trans people, and I don’t want to add to their pain.”

Even after trenchant criticism, Rowling has refused to back down from her opinions. She has also denied the anti-trans accusations and said that a few positions taken by the trans community infringe upon the rights of biological women.

Have other Harry Potter stars also spoken on JK Rowling's alleged anti-trans views?

Apart from Lovegood, other actors from the Harry Potter movies have also spoken about Rowling's anti-trans accusations. Daniel Radcliffe, the main star of the franchise, said at the time, in a letter published on The Trevor Project’s website, "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

Radcliffe last year reiterated his comments and revealed why he spoke up. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that," Radcliffe told IndieWire.

Emma Watson had tweeted, "I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

Rupert Grint, the last of the main trio, tweeted, "I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment."

