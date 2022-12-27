Whoopi Goldberg opens up about controversial Holocaust comments: 'The point I was making...'

Actress and television personality Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from the TV chat show 'The View' for her remarks on Jews and the Holocaust in January this year. One of the few entertainers to win the EGOT (an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, an Oscar, and a Tony Award), Goldberg had questioned whether Hitler and his Nazi regime's hatred of Jews was based on race, adding it was "about man's inhumanity to man". In February, she was suspended for two weeks by the network ABC. And she is at it again.

In an interview with The Sunday Times of London, she said that Jews are divided as to whether they are a race or religion, or both. "My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,'" she said.

When interviewer and journalist Janice Turner pointed out that the Nazis saw Jews as a race, Goldberg added, "Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying? It doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them."

Looking back at her comments on 'The View', she said, "That was the point I was making. But you would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked."

Goldberg's comments have landed her in a fresh controversy. Game designer Luc Bernard tweeted, "This is one of the times where I think someone should force Whoopi Goldberg to go to a Holocaust museum and learn about the Nuremberg laws."