Whoopi Goldberg slams Meghan's 'bimbo' comment on 'Deal or No Deal': Stop making other women feel bad

Meghan Markle's recent comment on NBC’s famous money game show 'Deal or No Deal' has attracted a lot of reactions from the A-listers. And now, Oscar-winning actor Whoopi Goldberg is also lashing out at Markle for her negative comments on the show.



For the unversed, a few days back, Meghan expressed her views on the famous game show, which she was eventually part of as one of the models. On the podcast, Archetypes, Markle said how 'objectified' she felt during the show.

Meghan, who was a 'briefcase girl' on the show, recalled how the women were labelled as 'bimbos'.



After Meghan's remarks went viral, Whoopi has also come forward with her views and asked the Duke of Sussex to stop "making other women feel bad" about their career choices.



Further, 'The View' co-host said, "That’s TV, baby." What did you think you were going to do? You know, that’s what the show was. "

"I don't know that the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that. They're thinking: 'I want the money.'



"The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed," Whoopi said on a recent episode of 'The View.'



"That's what you have to change because we're performers. When you're a performer, you take the gig ... sometimes you're in a bozo suit, sometimes you've got a big nose, and this is just the way it is.''

She also asked Meghan to not make "the other women feel bad, because they’re trying to make a living, too."



Not just Whoopi. The former 'Deal or No Deal' briefcase model, Claudia Jordan, also defended the show. Taking to her Instagram handle, Claudia slammed Meghan's comment and wrote,



"Now Meghan..." For clarity, yes, getting a MODELING GIG on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect, but every show the executive producers picked 5 models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they KNEW would engage with the contestants."



By clearly denying Meghan's 'bimbo' claims, she added, "Deal or No Deal NEVER treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show, Fremantle and @nbc. "