Taylor Swift addresses her engagement rumors with beau Joe Alwyn: I give a damn what people say

There has been a lot of speculation around Taylor Swift and her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and the 'Lover' singer has made sure to give some indirect answers via her recently released album 'Midnights'



In the new track titled 'Lavender Haze' Swift addresses her engagement rumours with her beau of five years, "I'm damned if I give a damn what people say/the 1950s s— they want from me/I just want to stay in that lavender haze," she sings.



Further in this song, she also hinted at how people are bringing up her past love life. ''I find it dizzying/They’re bringing up my history/But you aren’t even listening (yeah oh yeah)."

Earlier, Swift shared the interesting story of how she found out the title name of her track 'Levender Haze' and revealed that the term was widely used in the '50s.



On her Instagram, Taylor says that she learned the dance from the TV series Mad Men.



"I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool," said Swift, via People. "And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s, when they would just describe being in love."



Swift has earlier shared that Lavender Haze is inspired by her relationship with Alwyn and how, as a celebrity couple, they had to ignore many weird rumours about them.

"We've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," she shared earlier. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."



The couple, who have been romantically linked since the year 2016, has remained mum about their relationship so far.