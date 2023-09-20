Who is Travis Kelce? 33-year-old NFL star rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift

Pop sensation Taylor Swift recently dropped a major hint at her rumoured romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, as she was spotted wearing his birthstone during a night out in New York City.

The 33-year-old female pop singer has always been mysterious about her relationships, but this time her fans were quick to spot her wearing a Foundrae necklace studded with an Opal. The Swifties (Taylor's fans) linked the birthstone and Kelce's birthday who will be turning 34 on Oct 05. A fan on Instagram commented, "Kelce is a libra and opal is our birthstone."

Taylor paired her $1,150 pendant with a $6,365 chain choker of the same brand.

Here's all you need to know:

Who is Travis Kelce?

Travis Michael Kelce is an American football tight end for the Kansas City Chief. He was born on 05 October 1989. Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro Selection.

The 33-year-old player holds the NFL record for most consecutive and most overall seasons with 1,000 yards receiving by a tight end with 7.

During the 2022 season, he became the fastest tight end to reach 10,000 career receiving years and became the fifth tight end in NFL history to reach this milestone.

"Quietly hanging out"

Both Taylor and Kelce have been "quietly hanging out" in NYC, a source told The Messenger. "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago," the source added.

Furthermore, in July this year, during an episode of a podcast "New Heights," Kelce revealed that he tried to give Swift a bracelet with his phone number before her concerts for Eras Tour at the Arrowhead Stadium.

He explained, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Taylor Swift has dated a dazzling array of stars including Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris.