Who is Alexandra Grant? Keanu Reeves' girlfriend & an accomplished visual artist- Are the two married?

The Matrix star, Keanu Reeves, who is sometimes dubbed as the Internet’s Boyfriend has kept his love life under wraps for decades. He once said in an interview with Parade, that he doesn’t quite understand people’s fascination with him but he also doesn’t mind it either. Recently at an event, his dreamy personality made one fan yell, ‘I’ll marry you!’. Keanu was talking about his status as the Internet’s Boyfriend at the premiere of John Wick 4. ‘I really appreciate the goodwill’, he told the People. But who is Keanu Reeves dating these days? Find out here.

Who is Keanu Reeves dating now?

Keanu Reeves is currently dating artist Alexandra Grant. The two were friends and their relationship went from being platonic to romantic. Grant helped Keanu write his grown-up picture book, Ode to Happiness. Grant said about Reeves, “No one can move the way he can. He’s a really extreme performer”.

“That’s a huge piece of why those images are so interesting. I knew that if I moved the camera as we danced together, as photographer and subject, we could create these wonderful optical illusions”, she added further.

The couple also collaborated on the book Shadows before they co-founded the publishing company X Artists’ Books in 2017. They walked the red carpet as friends in 2016 during the UNAIDS Galat Design event and the two eventually made it official in 2019. In 2020, Grant opened up about how they revealed the relationship in an interview with Vogue. “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating, but the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good,’ ” she said.

On the Drew Barrymore Show, Keanu also hinted towards his relationship. He said that though he is “not a fighter”, he would fight for things. “If you don’t fight for your love, what kind of love do you have?”

In the latest interview with the People on March 29, Keanu gave a rare insight into his relationship with Grant. When asked when his last moment of bliss was, he answered, “A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Alexandra Grant, Keanu Reeves girlfriend

The 55-year-old actor is currently in a relationship with visual artist, Alexandra Grant. Grant explores the use of text and language in various media and she has been written about in a wide array of publications, from Los Angeles Times to Whitehot Magazine of Contemporary Art.

Grant was born in Ohio and is also highly regarded for her collaborative efforts, joining forces with well-respected literary pioneers and philosophers. Many of Grant’s collections have been displayed in galleries such as the Orange County

Museum of Art in Santa Ana and the prestigious Marfa Invitational in Texas.

Grant is multilingual as a result of her educational past and speaks English, Spanish and French. Though she resides in L.A. now, most of Grant's childhood saw her attending a variety of different schools that introduced her to cultures outside of her own. She spent time at a British school in Mexico City, a boarding school in Missouri and the International School of Paris in Europe.

Is Keanu Reeves married?

The John Wick star is currently not married. Though the couple is in a long-term relationship, they are not in a hurry to get married. In fact, Grant has her own views on the idea of tying the knot. "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity," she told Vogue before joking, "How's that for dodging the question?"

She continued, “I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

