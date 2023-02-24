What is Tourette Syndrome? Know everything about Lewis Capaldi's condition that made him twitch in a live show

Scottish singer and songwriter, Lewis Capaldi recently shared about his Tourette’s syndrome in a viral video. In the video, fans of singer Capaldi helped him finish a song at a concert after his symptoms suddenly flared up and prevented him from performing. His video of overcoming his tics on stage is being shared on social media after his live show in Germany and it went viral!

Capaldi opened up about his diagnosis in late September. According to various reports, more than 200,000 people suffer from this chronic condition each year in the US. But what is this Tourette’s Syndrome? Let’s know its symptoms, causes and more.

What is Tourette Syndrome?

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder named after a 19th-century researcher Gilles de la Tourette. The syndrome is characterised by repetitive, involuntary movements and vocalizations known as tics. These tics can range from simple movements or sounds, such as eye blinking or throat clearing, to more complex movements or vocalizations, such as jumping or shouting out words. Tics are often preceded by an urge or sensation, and they can be temporarily suppressed, but this can lead to an increase in the intensity of the tic later on.

TS usually begins in childhood, with the onset of tics typically occurring between the ages of 5 and 7 years. Boys are more commonly affected than girls. The severity and frequency of tics can vary widely among individuals, and the tics can change in type or severity over time.

The exact cause of TS is not yet fully understood, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Some studies suggest that certain brain chemicals, such as dopamine and serotonin, may be involved in the development of tics.

While there is currently no cure for TS, there are treatments available to help manage symptoms. These may include medications, behavioural therapies, and lifestyle changes. With proper treatment, many individuals with TS are able to lead normal, productive lives.

Some common tics associated with TS include:

Motor tics:

Eye blinking

Facial grimacing

Head jerking

Shoulder shrugging

Hand clapping or tapping

Leg jerking or tapping

Twisting or bending

Vocal tics:

Throat clearing

Coughing

Grunting

Sniffing

Shouting out words or phrases

Repeating other people's words (echolalia)

Saying inappropriate or obscene words or phrases (coprolalia)

It's important to note that not all individuals with TS will experience coprolalia or echolalia and that tics can be simple or complex. In addition to tics, individuals with TS may also experience other neurological or behavioural symptoms, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), anxiety, or depression. These symptoms can often be more disruptive to daily functioning than the tics themselves.

Tourette syndrome: Symptoms and Causes

Though the exact cause of Tourette syndrome is unknown, studies show that the condition is mostly genetic. If there is a case where there are issues with how your brain metabolises (breaks down) neurotransmitters may also contribute to this syndrome. Neurotransmitters, such as dopamine, are the chemicals responsible for regulating behaviour and movement.

Tourette syndrome: Prevention and treatment

If the tics are mild and don’t affect everyday activities they might not need treatment. However, severe tics can make it hard to function at work, school, or in social situations. Some tics can even lead to self-injury. In such cases, medication or behavioural therapy may help. The syndrome is not preventable and only early detection may help in preventing it from getting worse.