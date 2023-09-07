What is Foetal surgery? Kourtney Kardashian reveals she underwent urgent medical procedure to save baby's life

Reality TV Star Kourtney Kardashian recently on Instagram revelead that she is recovering from an "urgent foetal surgery," done to save the life of her baby. This post also explains why her husband Travis Barker, who is the drummer of Blink-182 postponed his tour.

The celebrity duo are expecting their first child together. Kourtney in a video revealed her pregnancy news during one of Travis's shows. Last month, the pair revealed they're expecting a baby boy.

In the post, Kourtney wrote, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

What is Foetal surgery?

The post reads, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent foetal surgery."

A foetal surgery is a medical procedure on a foetus (unborn baby) while it's still developing in a mother's uterus. It's usually done to treat life-threatening birth defects.

There are several conditions for which foetal surgery can be performed such as Monochorionic twin complications, Spina bifida, Congenital (present at birth) lung malformations, Lower urinary tract obstruction and Sacrococcygeal teratoma etc.

The most important consideration in all foetal interventions is the safety of the mother: her current health and her future reproductive potential.

The pregnant mother expressed the fear she experienced during the medical procedure. She expressed her newfound respect for all mothers who have faced similar situations. At the end of the post, the eldest Kardashian sister expressed her gratitude. She wrote, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

