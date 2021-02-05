Watch trailer: Eddie Murphy returns with laughs in 'Coming 2 America'

Trailer of Eddie Murphy starrer ‘Coming 2 America’ is out.

For all Eddie Murphy fans, the actor-comedian brings back all his quirks in one of his most beloved roles as Akeem Joffer of Zamunda -- who is a king and is now back in America.

In the sequel, Akeem Joffer discovers that he has a son in America, specifically in Queens. Wanting to honour his father’s wish to make his son the Crown Prince, Akeem once again heads for America to find his son and take him to Zamunda.

The trailer promises lots of laugh, and if the trailer is anything to go by, the sequel might be even funnier than the original. The movie also stars Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones.

The film is helmed by Craig Brewer with the screenplay by Kenya Barris, Barry W Blaustein, and David Sheffield.

Watch trailer here:

‘Coming 2 America’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.