Watch 'The Conjuring 3' first look trailer here

This is the time to get spooked with Halloween just around the corner. Adding spook to the month are the makers of upcoming horror flick ‘Conjuring 3’.

James Wan shared the first look trailer of ‘The Conjuring 3’. Check it out here:

James is returning to helm the third film in the spooky franchise. It’s titled ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’. In the trailer shared, James Wan and the upcoming film’s two stars, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, who starred in the first two films, give fans a look behind the curtain of the sequel.

“I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from the whole haunted house set-up of the first two Conjuring films,” Wan says in the video.

“It should be more on a whole different level, something that we’ve never explored before in the Conjuring world.”

The plot synopsis of ‘The Conjuring 3’ reads: “One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.”

“The trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, this was an internationally-renowned case,” Vera Farmiga adds in the video, “which was the first time in the history of law in the United States that demonic possession was used as a reason for committing manslaughter,” Patrick Wilson continued. “You’re in for a much different ride than you’ve been on in other Conjuring films.”



‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ is set to release worldwide on June 4, 2021.