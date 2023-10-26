WATCH | Will Smith professes unconditional love for Jada, vows lifelong support in rare public appearance

Will and Jada's love story keeps unfolding. Despite all the drama, alleged adulteries, to a Chris Rock slap and the revelation that they had apparently been separated for seven years, this power couple is still going strong.

During a recent public appearance, Will expressed his unwavering commitment to Jada, vowing to stand by her side for life. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star proudly wrapped his arm around Jada as they addressed a room filled with fans at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, Maryland. Blogs & the media won’t post Will Smith entire speech from last night where he talked about Jada’s sacrifices for him. These people are good and back together. Y’all want to make him a victim and her a villain so bad. Listen to his full words. #Worthy @jadapsmith #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/YTCVYh3V2X — Taraji Xone® (@TarajiXone) October 19, 2023 ×

The occasion was a book talk hosted by Jada in honour of her memoir, Worthy. As the event concluded, Will took the stage, first lightening the mood with a joke and then pouring his heart out. He described their union as a "sloppy public experiment in unconditional love," a sentiment Jada endorsed.

Will continued, asking the audience if they could show up and love someone for the rest of their life, even when they disagreed. He playfully singled out his mother in the audience before reaffirming his love and support for Jada.

He called her the best friend he's ever had on this planet and declared that he would be there for her for the rest of his life. Will also shared that when the news of their marriage became public, he was in Papua New Guinea with no signal, probably wondering how to navigate his overflowing notifications.

Oscars 2022 incident

In the 94th Academy Awards ceremony last year, comedian Chris Rock was one of the presenters. In his brief bit, he joked about Jada. While referring to her, he said he can’t wait to see G.I. Jane 2. In a 1997 war film, G.I. Jane, Demi Moore’s protagonist, a female Navy Seal, shaves her head. The joke targetted Jada’s lack of hair, which is due to the alopecia condition. At first, Will Smith appeared to laugh, but after looking at Jada’s eye-roll, he walked up to the stage and delivered a memorable slap that instantly became the most talked-about moment of the evening at the awards show.

Reacting to the incident, Jada recently told People, "I was really shocked because, mind you, I'm not there – we haven't referred to each other as husband and wife in a long time."



