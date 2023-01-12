'Velma' trailer: Mindy Kaling becomes Indian-American version of the popular Scooby-Doo character

The first full trailer for 'Velma' is here. Mindy Kaling voices the Indian-American version of the popular character in the standalone, adult-oriented animated series that serves as a spinoff of the Scooby-Doo franchise. Velma is a member of Mystery Inc or Mystery Incorporated, which is a group of amateur sleuths and ghost hunters. She is usually depicted as the brain of the group and typically spots large glasses, a turtleneck sweater, and an A-line skirt. The other members are Scooby-Doo (the titular Great Dane dog), Shaggy Rogers, Fred Jones, and Daphne Blake. Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, and Glenn Howerton also lend their voices. They voice Fred, Daphne, and Shaggy, respectively.

You can see the trailer above.

It is not known whether Scooby-Doo, the talking Great Dane dog from which the franchise gets its name, will appear. While Velma has been white traditionally, this film makes her an American of Indian origin. also lend their voices to the HBO Max show.

In October last year, Velma was declared canonically a lesbian in a new film 'Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!'. James Gunn, who wrote 2002's live-action 'Scooby-Doo', has earlier said that in his script Velma was a lesbian but the studio, Warner Bros, removed every reference to her sexuality.

The official synopsis of 'Velma' reads, "VELMA is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers."