US theatres to play Ukrainian film 'The Guide' to aid relief efforts for war-stricken country

To support Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, a group of theatre owners in the US has signed up to screen Ukrainian director Oles Sanin’s 2014 feature film ‘The Guide’. The proceeds of the film will go into the relief efforts for the country.

It hasn’t been decided when and in what theatres the film will run but it will start from this weekend. Some theatres include Regal, National Amusements, Harkins, Landmark, Laemmele, Cinepolis, Malco Theaters, the Angelika Group, B&B Theatres, Santikos Theatres, Cinemex, Xscape Theatres, Premiere Cinemas, Imagine of Canada, Celebration, Bow Tie Cinemas, Milgram Theatres and Mini Theatres.

About 100 independent cinemas have also committed. Russia attacks theatre sheltering civilians in Mariupol - see satellite image

Russia condemns US President Biden for calling Putin 'war criminal'

The filmmaker, Oles Sanin, is currently in the city of Kyiv. When tracked down, he conveyed the urgent need for assistance as Russian attacks intensified in his homeland.

As for the film, ‘The Guide’, it was Ukraine’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards. It is set in the 1930s as the Soviet regime pursues agricultural and other repressive policies causing the death of millions of Ukrainians.

The ticket collections from this initiative will be forwarded to a special Ukraine Relief Fund being managed by Human & Civil Rights Organisations of America.

Also read: 'To me, it's my life', Russian influencers cry inconsolably over Instagram ban