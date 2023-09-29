Trouble with SAG-AFTRA because of Meghan Markle: Know why Patrick had to apologise

As the SAG-AFTRA strike still continues, actors aren’t allowed to get involved with any sort of promotional activity for any project they have been a part of. This includes shows and films that they have signed up for in the future and the ones that they have worked on previously. But somehow, this missed Suits actor Patrick J Adams as he had to issue an apology on Instagram after he was accused of breaking the strike rules by posting behind-the-scenes pictures from the show.

Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle worked in Suits

Patrick J. Adams was involved with the show since the time Meghan Markle was a part of the series So the photos he shared on Instagram included some on set photos featuring Patrick’s former co-star, Meghan Markle.

After the backlash, Patrick said, “The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in SAG-AFTRA continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections.”

The actor added, “It was an embarrassing oversight for which I’m incredibly sorry,” he added. “So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead. #sagaftrastrong”

Suits was always popular but it became a bigger deal after it debuted on Netflix sometime back.

As for the SAG-AFTRA strike, it’s still going on strong. The WGA strike has been called off after the union members and the studios struck a lucrative deal.

