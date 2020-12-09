Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Monster Hunter' director apologises, Silence of the Lambs sequel teaser

Here are the top 5 Hollywood news stories of the day:

Watch 'Silence of the Lambs' sequel 'Clarice' teaser trailer here

Seen in first look is Rebecca Breeds (The Originals) taking the role of Clarice Starling, the iconic FBI agent who was first introduced in ‘The Silence of the Lambs’. Read more

'Contagion' director Steven Soderbergh to produce 2021 Oscar Award ceremony

Academy President David Rubin announced on Tuesday that two-time Oscar-nominated producer Stacey Sher, Emmy nominee Jesse Collins, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh will partner. Read more

Kourtney Kardashian to star in Addison Rae's ‘She's All That’ remake

The reps for the movie confirmed to E! News that the eldest Kardashian sister is indeed making a cameo. Addison, who stars as Padgett Sawyer in the gender-swapped version of the 1999 classic. Read more

'Monster Hunter' director and stars apologise for racial slur after the film is pulled from theaters in China

Theaters in the country pulled the release in light of one particular line of dialogue. Au-Yeung's character riffs to a fellow soldier in the film, "Look at my knees. Read more

Oscar organizers see April awards ceremony as innovation opportunity

Director Steven Soderbergh will help produce what organizers on Tuesday called a re-envisioned Oscars awards show in April. Read more