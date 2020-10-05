Tom Cruise waves at fans atop a moving train; watch viral video

Tom Cruise who is known for performing daredevil stunts. The actor is currently filming 'Mission:Impossible' sequel at present in Norway. Videos of the production are often shared on social media which show the actor performing high-octane stunts.



In the latest one that has caught the attention of netizens, Cruise can be seen filming a stunt sequence atop a moving train. In the video, he is seen wearing an all black outfit.

The video has been shared by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie who captioned the video as, ''Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible. On behalf of everyone working on Mission: Impossible, our sincerest thanks to The Norwegian Film Incentive, The Norwegian Railway Museum, the infinitely patient Stranda and Rauma Municipalities, our endlessly enduring Norwegian crew, along with everyone who supported our filming here. And, of course... The Mountain.''



''Most of all, we give thanks to the warm and welcoming people of Norway. Your kindness and consideration are nothing less than an inspiration. We’ll miss you dearly and look forward to seeing you again. Buckle up, Roma. Here we come...'' he added.

In another video, Tom can be seen preparing for the stunt with the movie crew.

In a video captured by a fan, the 58-year-old actor can be seen sitting on the roof of the moving train and waving at fans.

The sequel of 'Mission:Impossible' also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames and Simon Peg in pivotal roles. The movie is currently scheduled to release on 19th November 2021.