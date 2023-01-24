Tim Allen denies he flashed Pamela Anderson on a TV show set: 'I'd never do such a thing'

American actor-comedian Tim Allen has responded to Pamela Anderson's claim that he flashed her on the set of the sitcom 'Home Improvement'. The actress was part of a recurring cast of the ABC show's first two seasons. While writing in her book, 'Love, Pamela', Anderson said that on the first day of filming in 1991, Allen hiked up his robe and flashed her quickly. In her words, "On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably." The said excerpt comes from Vanity Fair.

Allen has denied the allegation in a statement to NBC News, saying simply: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

In a statement Anderson issued to NBC News, she said, "This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate. My book goes into how it made me feel over the course of my life and, in this case, my career. I have no ill will toward Tim. But like the rest, it should never have happened.”

In her upcoming book, "Love, Pamela," Anderson recounted a day in 1991 when she was 23 and working on the new ABC show, which would go on to be one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1990s.