Tiësto pulls out of Super Bowl performance due to ‘family emergency’

Veteran DJ Tiesto has pulled out of the Super Bowl, just three days before the big day. In his announcement, he said that due to a “personal family emergency,” he will not be able to make it.

Tiesto pulls out of Super Bowl

In his post, Tiesto wrote, “Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future !”

The NFL reportedly told Variety that they plan on bringing his replacement although no further details have been announced.

Earlier, Tiesto told Variety what he had in mind for his upcoming Super Bowl performance as he said, “Two hundred million people watching? Yeah, that’s a bit of pressure. But I’m more excited than anything else. A lot of people who have never heard of Tiësto will know about me.”

As for the music, Tiesto was to play Beastie Boys’ “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party),” which has become Kansas City Chiefs’ and Taylor Swift’s beau, Travis Kelce’s theme song. He told the publication, “I’ll use the tempo of that song in a track angled toward the Super Bowl, but still doing my own thing. I might have to do something with Taylor Swift as well.”

Usher to perform at Super Bowl