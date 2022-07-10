'Thor: Love and Thunder's Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson to get a solo show

MCU's latest theatrical release, 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' which has been running successfully in cinema halls worldwide, has Natalie Portman reprise the role of Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

With Marvel's recent tendency to create spin-off shows for their fan-favourite characters, it is being speculated that Thompson's Valkyrie will also be awarded its own show.

In a recent interview when asked about the possibility of Valkyrie getting her own show, Thompson said, "I don't know. I love playing the character so any chance I get to play her in any form, I'm happy to."

The fans are also excited about the possibility of Marvel exploring the queer identity of Thompson's character. In another interview, when asked about the possibility of romance between Valkyrie and Captain Marvel, she said, "She hasn't had a ton of time to focus too squarely on her love life since she's been besought with a lot of kingly duties."

Also Read: Christian Bale got anxious looking at Gorr comic book look, ‘Nobody wants to see me in a G-String’

Fans believe that there is much more to explore about the character of Valkyrie, and it would be thrilling to see Thompson lead a solo show.

In 'Thor: Love and Thunder', Thompson's character can be seen alongside Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, Mighty Thor, played by Natalie Portman, and Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. The film was released on July 7.

