'Thor: Love and Thunder' new poster: Meet Natalie Portman as a mighty Thor

A new poster of the much-awaited 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is here!



To keep the fans excitement on the edge, the makers have started teasing the fans with some exciting revelations.



Now, a few days after the teaser and the first look of the movie lead Chris Hemsworth and Natalia Portman was released, the makers have dropped the first poster of Natalia as the female Thor.



The new poster was shared on the Marvel'sTwitter account with the caption, ''The tone is not the only ⚡️ (via Natalie Portman IG).''



The poster is similar to the Chris one and shows Natalia holding Thor's weapon Mjolnir as she's standing on top of a mountain. In the poster, she's wearing a new version of armour.



Take a look:

Thor: Love and Thunder teaser:



In the new teaser released, Thor is figuring out who he actually is and exploring life away from the battle and will use his hand for peace now.



“These hands were once used for battle, now they’re but humble tools for peace. I need to figure out exactly who I am,” Thor can be heard saying in the teaser as he puts his hammer aside.



Watch:

The movie is bringing back exciting MCU characters. In the teaser, we saw the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' stars Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.



Tessa Thompson is all set to return as Valkyrie, Matt Damon and Jeff Goldblum are also part of the movie.



The movie is releasing on July 8, 2022.