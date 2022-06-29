'The Witcher' season 3 set photos tease a major duel. See pics here

Netflix's popular fantasy drama series 'The Witcher' has proven to be a much-needed hit for the streaming giant. Based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's book series of the same name that also spawned uber-popular series of RPG video games by CD Projekt RED, the series is set in a fictional universe.

In the universe, dubbed simply the Continent, where mythical (in our world) races like dwarves, elves, and monsters exist. While the first two are not dissimilar to humans, more or less, if much lower on the class ladder, the third kind are dangerous. And to take care of that, an order of specially trained and mutated humans was created long ago.

Called Witchers, these warriors, adept with both weapon and hand-to-hand combat, travel across lands and kill monsters for people in lieu of coin.

Another BTS photo of the Geralt-Vilgefortz fight in #TheWitcher season 3 filmed at Three Cliffs Bay yesterday pic.twitter.com/YQURdSG8SL — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) June 28, 2022 ×

Our hero is Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavil) whose destiny gets entangled with an exiled princess of terrible, hidden powers, Ciri (Freya Allen), and a powerful sorceress called Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and they band together to fend off those who would wish harm to Ciri.

The first two seasons have mostly been praised by critics and audiences. Now, we know at least a third season is coming, and it appears fans are going to see on the screen an important duel in books: between Geralt and Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), perhaps the most powerful practitioners of magic on the Continent.

We know the duel will be in the third season thanks to the set photos, which show Cavill and Jadu engaged in a battle. You can see the images for yourself above.

If you have read the books, you'd know that the duel does not exactly go Geralt's way. Saying anything else will count as a spoiler.

Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Mimî M. Khayisa, Anna Shaffer, Tom Canton, and Kim Bodnia also star in 'The Witcher'.