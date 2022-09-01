'The Whale' actor Brendan Fraser opens up about his massive transformation for the movie

Brendan Fraser, a Hollywood actor best known for 'The Mummy' movie franchise, plays the role of Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's drama film 'The Whale', which is set to premiere at the ongoing Venice Film Festival on September 4. Charlie is a massively obese father of a teenage girl Ellie (Sadie Sink). The film follows Charlie as he tries to rebuild his bond with her after he abandoned his family for a gay lover. His obesity is due to his guilt that led him to binge eat.

Fraser has undergone a massive transformation for the movie, gaining an incredible 300 pounds (136 kg) to play the role of a man who weighs 600 pounds (272 kg). However, he did not actually gain the weight and the look was thanks to elaborate prosthetics he wore to become his character.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, he said that at one time he was carrying anywhere between 50 to 300 pounds at one time.

For what it's worth, I'm really pulling for The Whale to be good so this man can rake in all the award nominations and wins.



Brendan Fraser, you deserve the world, man. pic.twitter.com/z6mwFFRmPx — Paul 🔜 #TIFF22 (@PaulEnicola) August 31, 2022 ×

"The torso piece [of the suit] was almost like a straight jacket," he said. He added that he spent five to six hours each day to get into the look.

"I learned quickly that it takes an incredibly strong person inside that body to be that person. That seemed fitting and poetic and practical to me, all at once," Fraser said.

Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins also star in 'The Whale'. Samuel D Hunter has penned the screenplay basing it on his 2012 play of the same name.

Aronofsky is best known for movies like 'Requiem for a Dream', 'Black Swan' 'Noah', 'Black Swan' and 'mother!'. 'The Whale' is his eighth directorial.

After its premiere, 'The Whale' is set to be released on December 9, 2022 in the US.

