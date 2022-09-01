7 most anticipated films at 2022 Venice Film Festival

Written By: Shomini Sen | Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 02:33 PM(IST)

Cannes 2022 pulled all stops and featured some of the biggest blockbusters of the year at the festival like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Elvis' and balanced it out with art-house favourites like 'Triangle of Sadness' and Park Chan-wook’s South Korean mystery thriller 'Decision to Leave'. Any festival regular would think it would be difficult to top this lineup but on Tuesday as the prestigious 2022 Venice Film Festival opened, it promised to showcase some stunning cinema during the ten days long festival. 

Here's a look at some of the most anticipated films at the Venice Film Festival this year.
 

White Noise

Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film 'White Noise' is an official adaptation of a popular novel by Don DeLillo. The film features the amazingly talented Adam Driver and filmmaker-actress Greta Gerwig (also Baumbach's wife) and set in the 1980s. The film opened the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival on August 31 to fantastic response. Driver plays a professor of Hitler studies in the film, who along with his wife and four children attempt to flee their town after a mysterious 'Airborne Toxic Event'. Fear and tragedy is cleverly used to make a statement on consumerism and mortality.

Don't Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde's highly anticipated directorial features will premiere at the festival prior to its world wide release. Features a gamut of stars with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles playing the lead in this film which is set in 1950s. Pugh and Styles play husband and wife who live in a experimental community when the wife soon releases not everything is perfect. Termed as 'sexy and sinister' by those who've seen the rushes, 'Don't Worry Darlings' is already being considered as a strong contender for the Oscars next year. 
 

Blonde

Ana De Armas transforms herself to become Hollywood's iconic star Marilyn Monroe in the new Netflix film. Based on the best-selling book by Joyce Carol Oates, the film will present a fictionalized take on the life of one of the most iconic stars that world has ever seen. The film is likely to bring forth Monroe's troubled life, her rise to fame and her troubled relationships. 'Blonde' has been creating a lot of buzz much before the film's teaser was shared by the OTT platform on social media. It has received a NC-17 rating which is bound to bring in a lot of discussion and debate around the film. 

The Whale

Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky returns to screen after five long years to tell an emotional tale of a father trying to reconnect with his daughter. It features popular 90's star Brandon Fraser who plays a English teacher suffering from obesity wanting to connect to his estranged daughter. The film also features Sadie Sink in a key role. A story of redemption, the film is likely to earn a few nods at next year's Oscars. 

Bones and All

'Call Me By Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino teams up with Timothée Chalamet again for a love story that mixes romance and horror to make for a captivating watch. The film also features Taylor Russel and Chalamet's performance is already being termed as one of his career's best. The film follows the story of an odd couple who are on a road trip, both fighting their troubled past. They have to compromise their past and overcome a dilemma to move forward together.
 

The Son

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in a movie together- what more can one ask for? 'The Son' follows the story of a man whose life turns upside down after his ex-wife turns up at his doorstep with their estranged son. Directed by Florian Zeller, who made the emotional 'The Father', 'The Son' also promises to be an emotional watch and may just get Jackman a much-deserved and a long due Oscar. 
 

Bardo, False Chronicles Of A Handful Of Truths

'Birdman' director Alejandro González Iñárritu goes back to his roots and narrates the story of a Mexican journalist who comes back home to deal with his existential crisis and shattered psyche. The film is likely to make viewers use their own discretion what's real and what's fantasy. 

