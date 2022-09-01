7 most anticipated films at 2022 Venice Film Festival

Blonde

Ana De Armas transforms herself to become Hollywood's iconic star Marilyn Monroe in the new Netflix film. Based on the best-selling book by Joyce Carol Oates, the film will present a fictionalized take on the life of one of the most iconic stars that world has ever seen. The film is likely to bring forth Monroe's troubled life, her rise to fame and her troubled relationships. 'Blonde' has been creating a lot of buzz much before the film's teaser was shared by the OTT platform on social media. It has received a NC-17 rating which is bound to bring in a lot of discussion and debate around the film.

(Photograph:Twitter)