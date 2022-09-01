7 most anticipated films at 2022 Venice Film Festival

Cannes 2022 pulled all stops and featured some of the biggest blockbusters of the year at the festival like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Elvis' and balanced it out with art-house favourites like 'Triangle of Sadness' and Park Chan-wook’s South Korean mystery thriller 'Decision to Leave'. Any festival regular would think it would be difficult to top this lineup but on Tuesday as the prestigious 2022 Venice Film Festival opened, it promised to showcase some stunning cinema during the ten days long festival.
Here's a look at some of the most anticipated films at the Venice Film Festival this year.