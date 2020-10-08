'The Prom' first look features Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman having fun in this LGBTQ musical

Ryan Murphy is bringing some more LGBTQ content on Netflix after the successful stint of ‘The Boys in the Band’, transferring Joe Mantello’s Tony-winning revival of Mart Crowley’s 1968 play to the platform. Now, he is adapting the 2018 Tony-nominated musical ‘The Prom’.

‘The Prom’ follows a group of washed up Broadway actors who help a midwestern teenager take her girlfriend to prom.

Read the synopsis here: “Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.”

Netflix recently released first look photos from the production.

‘The Prom’ was written by Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar. Ryan Murphy directed the film from an adapted script by Martin and Beguelin.

Netflix will release ‘The Prom’ on December 11.