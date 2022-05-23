'The Gray Man' first posters out featuring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling ahead of film's trailer launch

The excitement is palpable. Indian star Dhanush is all set to star alongside Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Russo Brothers directed 'The Gray Man'.



Ahead of the film's trailer launch, the character posters of the film were unveiled on Monday.



The film's trailer is set to be out on Tuesday.



Dressed in a black jacket, Dhanush sports an intense look on the poster. His character is known for being a 'Lethal Force' as is mentioned in the poster.

According to the official synopsis, 'The Gray Man' is about a CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the film.



The thriller has been directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and also stars Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.



It is based on the novel 'The Gray Man' by Mark Greaney. The film will release on Netflix on July 22nd.