The Flash director says nobody can play the DC superhero like Ezra Miller: 'The character was made for them'

DC's much-anticipated The Flash will release next month. While the excitement is quite considerable about the project, a shadow also looms over it, thanks to the lead star Ezra Miller. But director Andy Muschietti has said that he doesn't think anybody else can play that character as well. In the teaser for the upcoming episode of The Discourse podcast, he said, "I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them.” Miller indeed essays two versions of Barry, one in the main continuity and one in a parallel reality.

Andy's sister and co-producer Barbara Muschietti said, “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

The Flash and its numerous troubles The Flash, a $200 million project, has been in trouble ever since it went into production. Mind you, this is apart from the troubles over conflicts between the studio and the writers and directors. The project has seen the comings and goings of multiple writers and filmmakers over the years before Muschietti, who directed the It movies for Warners, joined the project. But the real cause of distress has been Miller. They had numerous run-ins with the law in the last couple of years. Even the lockdown induced by COVID-19 did not deter them as they were involved in a spate of incidents around the globe and many of which were violent in nature.

Some people told Vanity Fair as saying that Miller claimed to be Jesus, the Devil, and the next Messiah, among other things. Naturally, the Warners Bros execs were apprehensive of the bad press the film and by extension, the studio was getting. It was even contemplated to recast them or scrap the project altogether, much like what happened with Batgirl. What The Flash is all about? This Andy Muschietti directorial will not only rip open the multiverse for the DCU (DC Universe) but also serves as a soft-reset button to usher in a new phase of the cinematic universe, which will not feature, for instance, Henry Cavill's Superman. Cavill was revealed to be returning to DCU in the post-credit scene of Black Adam, but later, when Gunn assumed command it was said that he will not be coming back after all.

The Flash marks the comeback of Michael Keaton in the role of Batman. Since the film is all about the multiverse, there can be multiple versions of the same character. Ben Affleck will also be seen as the Caped Crusader. Sasha Calle will also debut as Supergirl.

Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, and Antje Traue also star.

The Flash releases on June 16.

