The Crown actor Dominic West reveals why he had a fallout with Prince Harry

The actor who played Prince Charles on Netflix’s The Crown in the later part of the hit series is finally opening up on his relationship with Prince Harry in real life. The actor was very close to Prince Harry at one point of time but a few years back, a lot of things unfolded, leading to the two distancing from each other.

Dominic who played Harry’s father Prince Charles (now King in real) on the show, revealed that they lost touch after the actor spoke “too much in a press conference” which leads us to believe that they had a fallout.

“We sort of [lost touch because] I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn’t speak after that,” he said during an appearance on Times Radio.

When asked for reasons, he explained, “I think I was asked what we did… [and] what we did to celebrate when we got there and probably said something too much.” Dominic West, however, did not reveal exact details of what he said that didn’t sit well with Harry but we think it was a 2014 press conference where he spoke about an expedition through Antartica with injured military veterans, which the Duke of Sussex was part of. West said that the royal was “very much part of the team.”

At the time, he said, “He seemed to specialise in building latrines. He built this incredible castellated structure with blocks to keep out the wind and it even had a loo roll holder.”