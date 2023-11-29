The Boys spinoff finding new base in Mexico

The Boys is set to get a Mexican overhaul as sources suggest that Amazon is currently developing a Spanish-language spinoff of their popular dark superhero series. It is based on Garth Ennis/Darick Robertson comic books.

The spinoff series will also be produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios like its predecessor. The spinoff show will be the third series set in the world of The Boys.

The Boys is currently running in its fourth season which will premiere in 2024.

As for the spinoff, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is writing the show. The Boys creator Erik Kripke would executive produce along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, and Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film. Others attached to the project are Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal who would also executive produce.

In addition to the spinoff, Prime Video recently debuted the first season of Gen V, which tells the story of a college made exclusively for superheroes run by Vought International. The show premiered on September 29 and was renewed for a second season in October.