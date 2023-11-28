Edgar Wright feels Hollywood franchises should ‘take a breather and let audiences get excited again’

On a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, director Edgar Wright spoke about the current state of Hollywood franchises that have seen massive craze for them but are suddenly seeing a slump including the MCU. Without naming any franchise in particular, the director said that the studios need to think, plan and then move ahead with future films.

He said, “One of the problems with film franchises is sometimes when they announce — I’m not mentioning any names or anything — when they announce like massive slates of films and TV shows […] there’s a danger of killing the golden goose. It is a weird thing: If I could go back to when I was a young film fan, and I’ve just enjoyed a movie, and people are saying, ‘Guess what? They’ll be one every three years for the rest of your life.’ I’d be like, ‘Really?!’ That’s the thing that is sad to me, the lack of investment in new movies.”

Wright continued, “I wish some franchises would just kind of have the sense to just take a breather and let people get excited about it again. I feel like there are certain things that I loved that I don’t want to see again, or I don’t want to see them again for a long time. And again, I’m not going to bad mouth anything because it always gets interpreted as sound[bites].”