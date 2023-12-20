Teo Yoo cast as series regular in Netflix's The Recruit season 2

Past Lives actor Teo Yoo has been cast as a series regular in season 2 of Netflix’s The Recruit. He will play a highly skilled South Korean NIS agent “with a subversive sense of humor and willing to go to any lengths to protect those he cares about,” according to the official release.

Season 2 of The Recruit will follow the story of Noah Centineo‘s CIA lawyer, Owen Hendricks, who is “pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realise that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.”

Season 1 of The Recruit began with Owen discovering a letter during his first week on the job from former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), threatening to reveal the agency’s secrets to the world unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. As he attempts to complete his assignment and make his mark at the CIA, Owen is thrown into a dangerous world of high-power politics and players.

The series was created by showrunner Alexi Hawley and is executive produced by Centineo, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky, Charlie Ebersol and Julian Holmes.