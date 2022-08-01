Sylvester Stallone calls 'Rocky' spinoff 'Drago' producer a ‘parasite’

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone slammed the producer of the ‘Rocky’ spinoff ‘Drago’ after the producers on Friday announced that a spinoff is under development which will focus on Ivan Drago, a character from ‘Rocky IV’. This development seems to have upset Stallone, who is the original creator of the character ‘Rocky’ and also starred in it. The veteran star has expressed his disapproval of the producers' decision and called the announcement "another heartbreaker".

The action star took to Instagram and shared a post, which he captioned, "Another Heartbreaker... Just found this out...ONCE AGAIN , IRWIN WINKLER , this PATHETIC 94-year-old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David , are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me ... I APOLOGIZE to the FANS, I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites..."

His post continued, "By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him !!! REAL FRIENDS Are more precious than gold."

Stallone’s comments against Irwin Winkler, the producer behind the franchise, come a week after he alleged that he had been deprived of an equity stake in the ‘Rocky’ franchise for almost five decades, reported Variety. Stallone made the comments on Winkler by sharing a portrait of the producer drawn as a serpent.

MGM Studios earlier this week announced ‘Drago’. The film would centre around Dolph's Russian boxer of the same name, which he portrayed in 1985's ‘Rocky IV’, along with his son Viktor Drago. played by Florian Munteanu, who debuted in ‘Creed II’. The Michael B. Jordan starrer ‘Creed’ series itself is a spinoff of Stallone’s ‘Rocky’ franchise.

In recent years, Stallone has begun voicing his frustrations regarding his lack of ownership over the popular film franchises, like ‘Rocky’, that he helped originate. Winkler in 2019 said that he was surprised to learn that Stallone was dissatisfied with his stake in the franchise, pointing to the tens of millions of dollars he received in profit participation and upfront fees, Variety reported.

Sylvester Stallone starred in the original ‘Rocky’ (1976), which was conceived and written by the star. He went on to score Oscar nominations for best actor and best original screenplay. The film also took home statuettes for best picture, director, and film editing at the 49th Academy Awards, while ‘Rocky IV,’ which originated with Lundgren’s Ivan Drago, was written by and directed by Stallone.

