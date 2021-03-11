Steven Spielberg ropes in four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams for his next drama flick

Ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg has roped in four-time Oscar nominee Michell Williams in his next drama film.

According to various reports, Steven Spielberg is working on his post West Side Story movie project. It is reportedly a story that is rooted in his childhood. It is said to be loosely rooted in the filmmaker’s formative years and chronicles his relationship with his parents.

The script is penned by Tony Kushner and himself. Both men have collaborated before on films like ‘Lincoln’, ‘Munich’.

Steven has cast Michell Williams for the leading part and is currently taking test screenings for young actors who would star in the film.

The yet-to-be-titled film is scheduled for a July start date and is being slated for a release in 2022.

As for Steven Spielberg’s childhood, he used to live in the Phoenix in the late 1950s and 1960s. He has spoken about his childhood years on several occasions. His family moved to California when he was still in high school and then his parents got divorced. Steven stayed with his father. He had a strained relationship with his father and kept his mother on a pedestal. Some say it resulted in movies like ‘E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial’, ‘Hook’, ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Lincoln’ and ‘Catch Me If You Can’.

Michelle Williams will reportedly play the mother.