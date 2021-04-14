Stand-up comedian Mo Amer joins Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'

Stand-up comedian Mo Amer has been roped in for Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’.

The New Line/DC film continues to have an ever-growing cast that now includes Dwayne Johnson in the title role, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, with Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui.

Details of Mo Amer’s role have been kept a secret as of now.

For those unversed, Mo Amer is known for his Netflix comedy special ‘Mo Amer: The Vagabond’ and the award-winning Hulu sitcom ‘Ramy’ on which the comedian stars as Ramy Youssef’s Muslim cousin Mo, who owns a diner. He appears in the upcoming comedy film ‘Americanish’.

‘Black Adam’ is helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo.

‘Black Adam’ is set for release on July 29, 2022.