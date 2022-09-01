'She-Hulk' Episode 3 review: Tatiana Maslany's MCU series continues to delight

Marvel Studios' latest series 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' continues to be a charming, slickly made show that is the first true sitcom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quick confession: every single show from the studio until now has ended up disappointing me. While 'WandaVision', 'Loki', and 'Moon Knight' had less than satisfying finales to a strong buildup, 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and 'Hawkeye' were bad from the beginning and never really got interesting. 'She-Hulk' is not spectacular, but it is fun to watch. Even the truckload of references to other franchises within the MCU feels at home due to the show's meta nature. The heroine Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) breaks the fourth wall every now and then.

The show has Walters, who as the title of the show suggests is an attorney by profession, being bestowed with the powers of a Hulk that she did not want. The first episode had her rescuing civilians after a superpowered influencer played by Jameela Jamil attacked during court proceedings. While she was lauded, she also lost her job as her boss fears her She-Hulk persona will always be the elephant in the courtroom.

In the second episode, she was hired by a law firm specialising in representing superhuman clients. And her client was revealed to be none other the Abomination, also known as Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), who claimed he has changed as a person. And the one time he was spotted taking on Wong in a fight club? It was the Sorcerer Supreme who had broken him out of prison.

In the third episode of the show, titled 'The People vs. Emil Blonsky', Jennifer tries to find out Wong so he can testify to that (if Emil is indeed innocent).

Also Read: 'She-Hulk' Season 1 Episode 1 review: Funny and action-packed, MCU's first sitcom is here

The best part about 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' is it feels like a TV show -- and not an overlong MCU movie divided into several parts like every show before it felt. Each episode is self-contained and tells its own story. There is a clear, definite arc of the titular character, but the episodes, until now at least, still appear to be part of a whole. Many MCU fans might not like that until this moment, the show has not explicitly teased anything important to come in future (apart from the Sakaaran class-A courier craft that Jennifer and Bruce saw).

But 'She-Hulk' is funny and that makes me forgive its story for not feeling too important to the MCU as a whole. It's not laugh-out-loud funny, but funny like a proper sitcom, only without the laugh track. Jennifer breaks the fourth wall blessedly rarely but when she does, it is always amusing. In 'The People vs. Emil Blonsky', as she is driving and thinking of getting Wong as a witness, she tells the camera, "I know you want to see Wong, I get it. I just don’t want you to think this is one of those ‘cameo every week' shows. Just Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong" and her expression turns into disbelief. Perhaps this show is indeed a ‘cameo every week' show!

Watch 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' on Disney+ Hotstar.