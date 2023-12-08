Selena Gomez seemingly confirms dating Benny Blanco, says 'best thing that’s ever happened'

Selena Gomez has found someone special! The singer has seemingly confirmed that she's indeed dating producer Benny Blanco. Rumours about Gomez' new love have been doing the rounds for a while now. However, the talks escalated, after she shared a cosy picture, apparently with Blanco.



The picture showed a 31-year-old singer resting her head on the shoulder of a man who was wearing diamond bracelets. However, the face of Selena's secret man is hidden. The post quickly went viral, and multiple outlets started re-sharing Selena's post. Not only this, but the singer indirectly confirmed her relationship when she commented on a post about her new love.



In a social media post by PopFaction reading, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,"

Reacting to the post, Gomez wrote, “Facts.”

Gomez went on to express her love for Blanco as she went on to comment on multiple posts.



''He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote.



“Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end,” she commented.



In another response, she wrote, “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.”



Selena's response in the comment section has led many netizens to think that it might be a marketing tactic. One user commented, ''I think Selena's account was hacked she IS saying things out of nowhere responding to fans and talking about surgery, album's dates ....it's weird no?''



A source has told ET that Benny and Selena are indeed an item, "Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official. Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going.”



Speculation began after netizens spotted Selena and Blanco's frequent interaction on social media, and even Selena's mother, Mandy Teefey, is now following Blanco on Instagram.



Before Benny, Gomez's name was linked with Drew Taggart and Zayn Malik this year.