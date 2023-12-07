Cillian Murphy open to Peaky Blinders movie but there's a catch

Cillian Murphy, renowned for his role as Tommy Shelby in the critically acclaimed TV series Peaky Blinders, recently hinted at the possibility of a Peaky Blinders movie during a discussion with Margot Robbie in Variety's Actors on Actors interview. Despite acknowledging the show's perfection, Murphy expressed openness to the idea of extending the Peaky Blinders narrative onto the big screen.

In response to Robbie's inquiry about a potential film adaptation, Murphy stated, "I mean, I’m open to the idea. I’ve always thought that if there’s more story to tell … well, we’ll see." However, he also acknowledged the challenges of transitioning from the television format to a feature-length film.

Murphy appreciates the ambiguity of Peaky Blinders' concluding moments but also emphasised the difficulty of maintaining the series' high standards over six seasons. He expressed his openness to exploring additional narratives but highlighted the perfection achieved in the TV series.